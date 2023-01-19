Special CBI Court Extends Anubrata Mondal's Remand Till February 3

A special CBI court at Asansol on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal till February 3 on a prayer by the central agency, which arrested him in August last in connection with its investigation in a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal's counsel did not pray for his bail during production before the court.

The CBI special court judge extended the judicial remand of the TMC Birbhum district president till February 3 on a prayer by the central probe agency.

The investigating officer of the CBI informed the court of the progress in the probe, stating that several bank accounts are being probed in this connection.

The agency has already seized several accounts in Birbhum district cooperative bank's Suri branch in connection with the probe.

The Calcutta High Court had on January 4 rejected the bail prayer of Mondal, observing that he continues to hold a powerful political post and has overwhelming influence not only in society but upon the state administration.

The CBI has claimed that the TMC leader illegally aided and abetted alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haque and used his influence to ensure smooth passage of cattle through Birbhum and Murshidabad districts to reach the international border in lieu of wrongful gains.

Mondal's counsel had claimed before the high court that no legally admissible material has been collected to show that he is a conspirator in the crime and that allegations of threatening witnesses and subverting the judicial process are figments of imagination.