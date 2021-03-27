Special Cell In Joint Operation With UP Crime Branch Nabs Wanted Criminal Of Delhi

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police in a joint operation with the Crime Branch of UP Police in Lucknow nabbed a wanted criminal Ajay alias Pintu Sharma who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head after a minigun battle.

Pintu suffered a gun wound on both of his legs in the encounter, after which he was rushed to a nearby government hospital.

DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that Pintu was arrested on Saturday evening from the nearby area of GIC School Grounds in Smriti Colony, Lucknow.

"ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar and Pawan were working on the information. They got a tip-off that Pintu is hiding in Lucknow. The information was shared with Inspector Dhawnder Yadav of Crime Branch Lucknow and a joint operation was launched to nab him," said Mr Kushwaha.

The official said that they further got information that Pintu would be coming near Smriti Nagar to meet one of his associates.

The police laid a trap. After a few minutes, they spotted Pintu who was passing by on a bike.

He was cornered and asked to surrender. But instead, he whipped out a pistol and opened fired towards the police team to flee from the spot. Members of the team also fired in self-defence in which the accused suffered bullet injuries on both legs. He was then immediately rushed to the hospital.

The official said that they have recovered one pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession. A case in this respect was also lodged with Lucknow Police.

Pintu has criminal records. He was involved in more than 24 cases including 18 of robbery and 6 of snatching in Delhi.

The official said that further interrogation of the accused will be carried out after his treatment.