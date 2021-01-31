Special Cell Of Delhi Police Received Inputs Of Attack On Israelites A Month Ago: Sources

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had received inputs a month ago that Israelites could be targetted in India by suspected terrorists or their enemies, sources said on Sunday.

The police had reportedly written a letter to the top brass officers regarding a possible threat to the people of Israel and their property. According to sources, the letter stated that Israelites were on the radar of miscreants and those living in India could also be targeted by them. The letter written by the Special Cell is currently with Delhi Police, sources added.

Despite having received inputs, the police failed to prevent the blast near the Israeli in Delhi on Friday, given the scattered deployment of forces in wake of the ongoing farmers' protest and Republic Day celebrations.

A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast near the embassy of Israel located in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi. While no injuries were reported in the blast, a few windows of cars parked nearby shattered due to the impact.

Special Cell investigating Delhi IED blast: Developments so far

The incident took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell conducting an investigation at the blast site has found an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy.

Two individuals were captured in the CCTV cameras moving suspiciously near the embassy building, minutes before the blast took place. The police officials have already detained a cab driver who dropped the two suspects at the location of the blast and further investigation is underway.

Initial investigation revealed that the motive behind the low-intensity blast with the use of ammonium nitrate was likely to deliver a message, that the culprits can also cause a bigger explosion in the region. An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast and enhanced security measures have been put in place by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

