Special Court Convicts 4 Accused In 2008 Jaipur Bomb Blasts Case, Acquits 1

A special court on Wednesday convicted four people in connection with the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case. The four were convicted under different sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Mohammad Saif, Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Saiffurrehman were convicted by the court while it acquitted one accused named Shahbaz Hussain's. Close to eighty persons were killed and more than 183 were injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008.

Jaipur Police had spiked up security measures ahead of judgement

Hussain's lawyer Suresh Vyas said that the prosecutor failed to prove charges against him. The charges against Hussain included - sending an email and taking responsibility of the blasts, however, the prosecution could not prove these allegations due to which the court acquitted Hussain in all the cases. Notably, the Jaipur Police had spiked up security measures ahead of the judgement in and around the court premises of the city.

Quantum of punishment expected in next two days

The first convict Mohammad Saif alias Carryon was involved in the blast in Manak Chowk police station. The second convict Mohammad Sarwar Azmi was involved in Chandpole hanuman temple blast. The third is Mohammad Salman for carrying out blasts in Sanganeri Hanuman temple. Saifur alias Saifurehman Ansari is the first convict for planting bombs at five different places. The court might pronounce the quantum of punishment in the next two days.

Terror group Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal is suspected to be the mastermind of the attacks in pink city. The trial in the case began in December 2008. The eight locations were Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple. The Rajasthan government set up the anti-terror squad (ATS), which took over the investigation from SIT. The second arrest was on December 10, 2008, when Mohammad Saif was brought on production warrant. Saif is also an accused in the July 2006 Ahmedabad bomb blast and September 2008 Delhi blast.

(With agency inputs)