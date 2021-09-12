Special Covid Vaccination Drive On Cards In J-K's Kishtwar

Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday finalised the modalities for a door-to-door vaccination drive for inoculation of over 63,000 remaining beneficiaries in the district, officials said.

Out of the total 1,74,970 beneficiaries, 1,11,242 have received the first dose of Covid vaccine whereas 63,728 beneficiaries are left in the district, they said.

The decision to go for a door-to-door vaccination drive was taken at a meeting chaired by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma.

In the meeting, it was decided that block and panchayat wise mopping exercises, intensification of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities, registration for Sehat scheme, vaccination of left out persons would be conducted on a mass mode basis to sweep for the 100 per cent coverage, they said.

They said the additional district development commissioner in Kishtwar, who is the nodal officer for the vaccination drive, would monitor the constitution of the panchayat level teams headed by an executive magistrate for the successful conduct of the drive in the district.

All the tehsildars were asked to furnish panchayat specific list of the teams with their members by Monday which shall be deputed to conduct the vaccination in each panchayat on mass mode basis so that 100 per cent inoculation shall be completed by September 25 in a scheduled manner, the officials said.

Sharma directed for conducting side by side registration of left out persons for golden cards in order to ensure that beneficiaries may avail the benefit of the health insurance scheme.

The Kishtwar deputy commissioner asked the officers concerned to adopt a target driven approach to cover the left out persons besides exhorted the officers to rope in the PRIs at grassroots level in the process to aware and motivate the masses for the vaccination and to register under Sehat scheme, the officials said.

The chief medical officer in Kishtwar was asked to conduct a special vaccination camp in the premises of the colleges and schools to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the students and staff members.

