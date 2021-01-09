Special Forces' Captain Ankit Gupta Goes Missing In Jodhpur Lake; Search Underway

Rescue operations are underway after 10 Para (Special Forces) Captain Ankit Gupta on Thursday went missing in Jodhpur lake during a training exercise. Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station's SHO Jai Kishan Soni informed that Captain Ankit Gupta of 10 Para (SF), the Army's specialised unit for desert warfare, had jumped into the Kalyana lake from a helicopter as a part of the training exercise, but could not come up with other trainees.

Jodhpur: Special Forces Captain goes missing

Rajiv Gandhi police station SHO Soni said, "As the captain did not show up after jumping into the lake, a rescue operation involving policemen, SDRF personnel and divers was launched but his body could not be located till late in the evening."

He further said that initially when Captain Ankit Gupta did not climb back on the helicopter, some officers from the Special Forces tried to locate him on their own, but when they failed to do it, they informed their seniors who rushed to the lake and a search operation involving experts was launched.

Search operation continues for 3rd day

According to the latest developments in the search and rescue operation launched by a professional diver and SDRF teams, more than 150 youngsters and divers are looking to trace the captain. The Indian Army soldiers have sealed the areas all around and have also restricted the departure of common people in the area. According to some sources, Captain Gupta had come out and had been holding the hands of the rescuers during exercise, but slipped and fell back into the water.

