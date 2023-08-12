Special Forces Deployed As Security Ramped Up Ahead Of Independence Day In Kashmir

Security has been fortified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in response to specific terror threats. Air surveillance, along with patrols by armed forces in the region, is ongoing.

A Ghatak Platoon from the Indian Army is currently engaged in anti-terror drills along the Line of Control in Poonch's Degwar sector. In response to credible intelligence regarding terrorist movements, these troops are executing tactical manoeuvres within the dense forests of Poonch. Each Indian Army infantry battalion has one platoon of these specialised troops who are skilled in jungle warfare and long-range reconnaissance patrols.

Simultaneously, regular Indian Army units are asserting border control along the Line of Control in Poonch. The army is meticulously monitoring the region through the utilisation of aerial surveillance drones, as per reports. Over the past month, 12 terrorists have been neutralised in this area. The Indian army has consistently incorporated new platforms, including unmanned aerial systems like the IdeaForge Switch, and gadgets to assist them in facing challenges in forward areas and devising solutions.

According to reports, the Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force have also been deployed in the Kashmir Valley for counter-terrorism operations.

(Further details are awaited)