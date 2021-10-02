Special girdawari to assess damage to cotton, moong crops in Haryana: Official

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has directed officials to conduct special girdawari (revenue assessment) to assess the damage caused to cotton and moong crops due to recent heavy rains and waterlogging in the state to provide them timely compensation, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

The government had ordered for the report to be submitted by October 15, so that timely compensation to the farmers can be given, he said.

The spokesman of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said that under the special girdawari, those areas would be identified where the damage to cotton and moong crops is 25 per cent or more.

He said special girdawari would be done in all the districts of the state to detect the damage to moong crop and for cotton crops in all the districts except Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

He said the assessment of damage to cotton and moong crops would be done in the category of 25 to 33 per cent, 33 to 50 per cent, 50 to 75 per cent and 75 to 100 per cent.

All revenue officers will have to ensure that they conduct a supervisory check of the girdawari entries.

In addition, damaged areas covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or any other crop insurance scheme will not be included in this special girdawari, he said.

He said that after special girdawari, all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to remove the name of the beneficiary of PMFBY and send the report through their Divisional Commissioner by October 15, 2021. PTI VSD SUN HDA

