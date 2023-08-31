Special Parliament Session In Sept. But How Is A Session Of India’s Parliament Called?

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced that the Government has called a five-day special session of the Parliament next month. The special session will begin from September 18 to 22. However, no announcements on the agenda have been made. In a post on X, Joshi wrote, "Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament."

But before the special session begins, let us take a look at how is a session in the Indian Parliament called.

The Indian Parliament and the summoning of MPs

According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, the Government should mandatorily call on Parliamentary sessions at least twice a year and the time gap between the sessions should not be more than six months. In India, the Parliament is not bound by a timeline but it meets for three sessions each year which are the Budget Session (between February and May), the Monsoon Session (between July and August) and the Winter Session (between November and December). Out of the three, the Budget Session lasts the longest.

The process of calling on a Parliamentary session begins with the decision made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The decision is then approved by the President of India. After the President's approval, the MPs of both, the lower house (Lok Sabha) and the upper house (Rajya Sabha) are summoned.

Notably, the President of India along with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha make up the Parliament. However, the President does not take part in the discussions but has the power to summon or dissolve a session. The President also calls on the Joint Session of the Parliament which is presided over by the Lok Sabha Speaker or the Deputy Speaking in the former's absence. The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman could also be in charge in case both are absent.