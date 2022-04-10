Special prayer for universal peace, prosperity held at Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) A nine-day special prayer for universal peace, harmony and prosperity concluded at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

The 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' was organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

The board's chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar, other office-bearers, staff members and pilgrims participated in various religious ceremonies on the occasion, a board spokesperson said.

The special prayer was organised for universal peace, harmony and prosperity, the spokesperson said.

More than two lakh devotees visited the shrine during the Navratri festival.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims visiting the shrine. PTI TAS SMN

