Specialised English-speaking Police Team Readied For G20 Meeting In Raipur

To ensure effective communication and assistance for foreign delegates attending the G20 meeting scheduled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on September 18-19, the police force is preparing to deploy a specialised team of 100 police officers, proficient in English.

They will serve as Police Liaison Officers during the event. "We are deploying 100 police officers with a good knowledge of English as Police Liaison Officers to make the stay of foreign delegates, who are coming to attend the secretary-level meeting of the G20 finance track, more convenient," said Additional Superintendent of Police (protocol), Pitambar Patel.

These officers will reportedly provide essential security measures for delegates arriving from various countries. They will be wearing civilian clothing to help them blend with the sorroundings, offcials said.

"These Police Liaison Officers will play a key and positive role in ensuring adequate security for the delegates coming from different countries," said ASP Patel.

Patel also spoke about the positive impact this deployment will have on the Chhattisgarh Police force as a whole. The preparation for the event is already underway, with a three-tiered security arrangement planned to safeguard the proceedings.

Five IPS officers, backed by 15 additional SP rank officers and 30 DSPs, will be entrusted with the crucial responsibility of overseeing security arrangements. An estimated 800 police personnel, including armed units, will be actively involved in ensuring the safety of both the event and the attending delegates.

Furthermore, Raipur and the locations earmarked for delegate visits, such as Purkhouti Muktangan and the Nava Raipur jungle safari, will receive heightened security measures. To facilitate uninterrupted vehicular movement, additional forces will be drawn from neighbouring districts.

Given that the entire meeting is centralised in Nava Raipur, planning has gone into crafting a traffic management strategy that minimises disruptions for the local populace. ASP Patel assured that every effort is being made to strike a balance between hosting this high-profile international event and ensuring the normal flow of life for residents.

