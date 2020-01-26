Specially-abled E-vehicle Creator Wants To Manufacture E-bikes To Help Reduce Pollution

A few days back, the 60-year-old specially-abled man from Surat Vishnu Patel who makes vehicles using waste electronic materials and parts of old electronic items was in the news when business tycoon Anand Mahindra offered to help him. On Republic Day, Vishnu Patel spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the special programme 'Proud to be Indian'. Vishnu Patel, despite facing physical challenges has made India proud with his innovations. Patel also mentioned that he wants to build e-vehicles which can help in reducing pollution.

Disability not a hurdle for Vishnu Patel

"The idea of making vehicles came from watching other vehicles on the roads, international vehicles and from the internet. I wanted to do this to help specially-abled people, people who cannot walk and senior citizens so that they can go out of their homes alone without anyone's help," he said when asked about the origin of the idea.

Vishnu Patel said that he would pick anything he would like from the scrap and then decide about how he can use it in making a vehicle.

'It's a big deal for a person like me'

Speaking about the scooter which can be seen in the video, Patel said, "I made this myself, this may look like an Activa but the parts used are different. It's just the body which resembles it. It's made in such a way that a 'divyang' can carry their families too." Praising Anand Mahinda for his offer to help "a small person" like him, Patel said, "Anand Bhai, owner of Mahindra company, was delighted after having a look at my work and his team wants to meet me. Now, if a person like him is interested in meeting me then it's a big deal for me. I am very happy."

READ | 'Jai Hind!': Here's how PM Modi wished India a happy Republic Day 2020

READ | The plane doesn't know if you're a woman or man: First woman Navy pilot Sub Lt Shivangi

'Want to do something that will make India proud'

"As an Indian, I have a will to make something for the country which will make it proud. Environment pollution is a big problem around the world. In our country, its a bigger problem especially in Delhi. I want to make vehicles which consume a limited amount of petrol or even better, no petrol and which does not harm the environment. I am working on something," Vishnu Patel said.

Vishnu has so far, built seven battery-operated bikes out of waste material. He also wished everyone a very happy Republic Day and said, "Jai Hind!"

READ | Why the Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day float is a gamechanger

READ | Republic Day parade firsts: PM Modi's tribute at War memorial, CRPF women bikers and more