Specially-abled Ludhiana Artist Defies All Odds To Create Stunning Oil Paintings; See Pics

Proving that talent has no bounds, this differently-abled artist makes amazing paintings and sells them on an online platform. Harjit Singh from Ludhiana was born with two fingers but that did not stop him from following his passion. He wanted to become a painter and specifically a sketch artist.

While speaking to ANI, Harjit said he was passionate about painting ever since he was a child. His knack for pencil shading grew gradually when he gained perfection in his art. "I have been interested in pairing since I was a child. I used to make cartoons back then. Gradually, I gained perfection," he said.

Talking about his disability, the Ludhiana-based artist mentioned that he was born with two fingers and deformed feet. However, Harjit was never demotivated by the people around him, which encouraged him to pursue his passion. "My son's hands and feet were not formed entirely on his birth but he loved painting since he was a child. His teachers appreciated him, which motivated him all the more," Harjit's father Satnam Singh said proudly.

Practice and patience is the key to success

"I practiced a lot and eventually gained perfection," Harjit Singh told ANI.

Harjit usually makes paintings with watercolours, waste materials, rangolis but what grabs his interest is pencil shading and sketching portraits of eminent personalities like cricketers, singers, and freedom fighters. "Pencil shading is really hard," he said. Talking about the technical difficulties to create pencil sketches, Harjit added, "It is extremely important that everything is drawn perfectly. Even a single error ruins an entire painting."

Harjit credited his parents for the relentless support they extended to him. They taught him to write and prepared him to study among other normal kids in a public school. "My parents offered me full support...(and) eventually, admitted (me) to the school," he said. He also thanked his teachers and fellow students for standing in support of him.

Talking about his online success, Harjit added that people appreciated his art, which prompted him to present it online for sale. He created a social media handle dedicated to his paintings through which buyers approach him. "People appreciate my paintings. I sell them online for money. I have my art page on Instagram and people often approach me through this page for the paintings that they want from me and I make one for them," Harjit said. Lastly, Harjit concluded by saying that he wants to make a 10 feet long portrait of the Golden Temple and offer it as a gift to the temple.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI