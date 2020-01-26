WATCH: Specially-abled Man Plays Carrom With His Toes, Delivers Four Back-to-back Shots

The Internet is full of inspirational images and videos and it doesn't even take much time for them to go viral on social media. That is exactly what happened when a video of a specially-abled man playing carrom with his toe surfaced online.

The video immediately went viral on various social media platforms. In the video, a specially-abled man can be seen playing carrom with his friends and the best part is that he is doing it with his toe.

Mind blowing

In the video, a man can be seen waiting eagerly for his turn and when he finally gets the striker, he gets up and puts his right foot forward and pockets four back-to-back carrom men. The 59-second long video is going viral ever since it was shared by Shiv Nayak on Facebook.

The clip has garnered more than 6,00,000 views and has been shared over 24,000 times. Netizens have been blown away by the video as they cannot believe the man's commitment and passion for the game.

In another incident, a video of a specially-abled man Ramu Sahu delivering food in a hand-pulled tricycle went viral. Soon after the clip went viral, Zomato gifted the man an electric vehicle to help him with his work. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal shared the inspiring video from his Twitter handle where the company executives presented the electric vehicle to Ramu Sahu.

Last month, another video went viral where a differently-abled boy can be seen running on his knees and hands while playing cricket. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Services officer Sudha Ramen. After the video went viral, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared the clip from his Twitter handle. In the clip, the boy can be seen enjoying the game with equal zeal as other boys on the field.

