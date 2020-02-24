PM Modi's Appreciation In Mann Ki Baat Has Inspired Us To Do Better: Salman

Salman, a specially-abled person from Moradabad's Hamirpur village who runs a company that manufactures slippers and detergent powder and employs only specially-abled people has been inspired to do even better after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about him and lauded his effort in the Mann ki Baat address conducted on February 23.

Speaking about the difficulties he faced during his initial days of setting up the organisation, he said, "We are very happy that Prime Minister appreciated us. We are inspired to do better. We faced a lot of difficulties, especially financial restraints to start the company. A majority of divyang are working in the company, which manufactures detergent powder and slippers."

READ | PM Modi Welcomes Trump Ahead Of Arrival, Exudes Confidence In Strengthening Friendship

'Resolve from weakness to strength'

Salman also spoke about his journey as a specially-abled person and elaborated how he fought the difficulties he faced, "I started feeling weak when I became a victim of Polio. Then I resolved to make my weakness my strong point. I prepared for two years to get a job. But I did not get it. So, I thought of starting my own business. We don't get any help from the government. We will employ more divyang people"

READ | Donald Trump Calls PM Modi His 'friend' As He Departs For India

PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat on Sunday specially mentioned Salman by speaking about his work as to how Salman has made many specially-abled people self-reliant. "I read one such story which I would surely like to share with you. This is the story of Salman who lives in Hamirpur village of Moradabad. Salman, a divyang (specially-abled) by birth, is manufacturing slippers and detergent in Hamirpur village of UP's Moradabad," PM Modi said in his address.

"He has trained and employed 30 divyangs. Salman has resolved to employ 100 more people this year. I salute their courage and entrepreneurship," PM Modi added.

READ | Congress Asks PM Modi If He Will Raise H-1B Visa, Restoration Of GSP With Trump

While speaking to ANI, Salman has said that he aims to employ 400-500 more specially-abled people. PM Modi in his address also mentioned of Hunar Haat event which was held at India Gate from February 13 to 23. The mission behind Hunar Haat was to provide recognition to master artisans, culinary experts and craftsmen at a larger scale. PM Modi said that nearly three lakh artisans have gained opportunities of employment through the Hunar Haat which celebrated the legacy of traditional arts and crafts.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Namaste Trump': Surat Artists Make Unique 3D Rangoli Of PM Modi & US President