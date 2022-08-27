Specific Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai IndiGo Flight By 6 Hrs; Airline Issues Statement

An Indigo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed on Saturday after a hoax bomb threat was made in the morning. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and a bomb threat process was initiated.

The flight was operated after a delay of about 6 hours from Chennai, IndiGo said in a statement.

According to sources, the person made the threat call to the city police control room, prompting the security agencies to undertake a full-scale search inside the IndiGo flight that was initially scheduled to depart at 7.20 a.m.

A thorough check was conducted to ascertain if any explosive items were planted on the flight. However, no such item was found. Meanwhile, the person was detained by the police and the plane departed at 1.48 p.m.