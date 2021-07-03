Speed Up Process Of Getting Back Deposits Of Investors From Chit Fund Companies: Baghel

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting along with state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and senior officials in the early hours on Friday on the chit fund scam. He even undertook the decision to expedite the recruitment process of sub-inspectors and Bastar Fighters.

With clear instructions to constitute a committee of Collector and Superintendent of Police at the district level, CM Baghel reviews the progress of action being taken against the chit fund companies, by holding weekly time-bound meetings.

CM Baghel has directed officials to take prompt action to get back the deposits of investors from chit fund companies. ''Action for recovery should be taken as per the rules, after gathering information about the properties of chit fund companies from investors and local people at the district level,'' CM Baghel suggested officials develop a portal for the same.

In an attempt to curb etting, gambling, illegal liquor business, the Chief Minister directed the state police to take strict action. According to a statement issued by the state government, it was informed in the meeting that 427 cases have been registered against 187 unregulated chit fund companies in the state, out of which 265 cases are pending in the courts. So far, ₹ 9,32,00,000 has been attached to chit fund companies and ₹ 7,86,00,000 has been returned to 17,322 investors.

CM Baghel takes matters seriously

In the meeting, Baghel strived to expedite the proceedings of cases related to the release of tribal people detained in jails. He said that under the scheme of Naxalites Surrender and Rehabilitation, the surrendered Naxalites should be benefited from welfare schemes of various departments besides the Home Department.



He also directed to expedite the recruitment process of Sub-Inspectors and Bastar Fighters. Baghel gave instructions to pace up the development works in Naxal affected areas of Sukma and Bijapur districts. He said that solar pumps should be distributed to the farmers in these areas, construction of panchayat buildings, anganwadi buildings, fair price shop buildings should be approved, eligible people should be provided forest rights recognition letters and development works should be done on their lands under MNREGA.

Image courtesy - PTI