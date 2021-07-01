'Speed Up Release Of Civilian Prisoners, Missing Defense Personnel': India To Pakistan

India on Thursday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to speedily release and repatriate civilian prisoners and missing defence personnel as the two countries completed their biannual formality of exchanging a list of prisoners in each other's jails. According to the press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, India has handed over lists of 271 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen, who are currently in India's custody, to Pakistan. In a similar way, Pakistan also handed over the list of 51 civilian prisoners and 558 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

India & Pak exchange list of prisoners in both countries

The release further informed that the lists were exchanged in keeping with the provision of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1. "India has called for early release and repatriation o civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of one Indian civilian prisoner and 295 Indian fishermen to India, whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan," read MEA release.

Informing that Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to 194 fishermen and 17 civilian prisoners who are in its custody and are believed to be Indian, India has also requested Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts' team and facilitate their visit to the country to access the mental condition of believed to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind lodged in different jails. The release said that it was also proposed to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan, read the release.

As India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 78 Pakistan prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan, India said that it is committed to addressing all humanitarian matters, including prisoners in each other countries on priority. Meanwhile, Pakistan in view of the current pandemic situation has requested the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, the release added.

(Image: AP, PTI)