Speeding Car Jumps Curb, Rams Into 3 Children In Delhi's Roop Nagar

A speeding car jumped a curb and hit three children in North Delhi's Roop Nagar on Sunday, December 18. The children were hit in the Gulabi Bagh area of Roop Nagar, police said. Two of the three children received minor injuries while the third was critically injured but has since stabilised.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police



(Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

The three children were standing on the footpath when the car, coming from the opposite direction, hit them. According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 am.

Two out of danger

The driver of the car has been identified as Gajender, 30, sources quoted police as saying. Gajender, a resident of Pratap Nagar, was near Lilawati School when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the children.

A police team rushed to the spot following a PCR call and rushed the injured to a government hospital.

The two children who had minor injuries are 10 and four years old, while the third child is six years old, a doctor told the police, say sources.

Roop Nagar police have registered an FIR under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).