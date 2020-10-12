'Speeding Ferrari's Real Driver Not Arrested' Alleges Victim's Kin; Make Big CCTV Claim

In a new twist on Monday, the family of the watchman who lost his life after being run over by a speeding Ferrari in Hyderabad alleged that the real driver of the car had not been arrested. On October 11, the Madhapur police had identified Naveen Kumar, an employee of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, as the driver and took him into custody. Speaking to Republic TV, a relative of the deceased stated that the driver was not visible after she reached 5 minutes post the accident.

Mentioning that neither the driver nor the owner had met the family members, she lamented that they did not get justice. Meanwhile, another relative claimed that the CCTV cameras in the area were not working. He alleged that the real culprit was the owner of the car who fled the spot after the accident and that a driver was sent in his place.

The relative of the deceased stated, "After the accident, we reached there within 5 minutes but did not see any person there at the spot. By the time we reached, there was no one there. The person killed was on the road. We are here since yesterday but there is no justice till now. We want the driver or owner to come and speak to us. If in case the driver was driving the car, but at least there will be an owner for it. So, they should come and talk to us. And, then we will tell them what we want. Until then, we won't tell anything."

Speaking to Republic TV, another relative alleged, "The CCTV cameras were not working here. The owner of the car hasn't come here. He is the driver. After committing the accident, the owner fled the spot. After the police came here, he sent the driver."

The Hyderabad accident

On the afternoon of October 11, a speeding Ferrari ran over two individuals on 100 Feet Road in Madhapur, Hyderabad. While a 50-year-old watchman Yesu Babu died on the spot, the other person sustained minor injuries. He worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur. Reportedly, the deceased suffered several injuries including severe injuries on his abdomen and leg.

His body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. As per preliminary reports, the driver of the car was not in an inebriated state. Naveen Kumar was booked under Sections 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

