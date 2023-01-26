Speeding SUV Ran Over Pedestrians In Bihar: Two Died, Two Injured

A speeding SUV in Bihar ran over numerous pedestrians on the Bihta-Ara National Highway 30, killing two people and injuring two more, the police said on Thursday.



A woman and a two-year-old girl died at the scene of the accident. Two other women are reportedly injured. The deceased woman has been identified as Subhanti Devi, the wife of Mithilesh Rai, a resident of Pali Halt's Laxmanpur Bela village, and the deceased minor as Bhuri Kumari, Rajendra Rai's daughter.



Duja Devi and Aarti Sundar are the other two injured women. The locals rushed both injured victims to Patna, according to officials.



Police were later informed that they dispatched a squad to the scene, where they had to face the agitated locals who battered and vandalised the police Dial 112 patrol van.



In the attack, a number of additional vehicles suffered damage.



Sanovar Khan, an official with Bihta Police Station, said, "Two people have died in a road accident near Thana Lekhna Tola village. Both the bodies have been seized and sent for post-mortem to the sub-divisional hospital."



In a similar incident earlier in January, on GT Road (NH 13) near a roadside diner in Sabarabad, Rohtas, two pilgrims from West Bengal, including a woman, were killed and three others suffered critical injuries after their speeding car collided with a parked truck.



The driver dozed off at the wheel when the vehicle was travelling from Varanasi to Kolkata, which caused the accident. Two people died on the spot as a result of the collision, leaving the car extensively damaged.

