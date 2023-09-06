SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha, Responsible For PM's Security, Passes Away At 61

Special Protection Group (SPG) director Arun Kumar Sinha passed away during treatment at a Gurgaon hospital early Wednesday morning. The 61-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was undergoing medical treatment for liver-related diseases for the past few months.

A senior officer said Sinha was not well for the last few days and was being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon. The family members of the deceased officer were present in the hospital when he breathed his last and other government officials were informed about his demise.

Condoling his demise, the IPS Association expressed sorrow and acknowledged his determination towards the service. On X, the officers' association wrote, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sh Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL) Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Who was Arun Kumar Sinha?

Sinha, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, served as the additional director general of police (Special Service and Traffic) in Kerala before he was given the opportunity by the Centre to head the SPG in 2016 as its director. Before his induction, there was no full-time chief for 15 months of the SPG, responsible for the security arrangements of the Prime Minister.

On May 30, 2023, the day of his retirement from the service, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by PM Narendra Modi approved for the extension of his service by one year. Sinha also worked with the Border Security Force (BSF). He spent most of his career in Kerala and was also in charge of the protection of women and Non-Resident Indian affairs.

A native of Bihar, Arun Kumar Sinha was born on May 9, 1963.