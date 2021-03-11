SpiceHealth Opens Its Multiple Testing Labs For The General Public | Read Details

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, SpiceHealth, part of the aviation group SpiceJet, on Thursday announced that they will now extend their most affordable RT-PCR testing directly to consumers. In November 2020, SpiceHealth said it will set up 20 laboratories in different parts of the country in the first phase and a significant proportion of the tests will be conducted in collaboration with agencies of the Centre and the state governments.

SpiceJet passengers will now be able to get tested for COVID-19 at just Rs 299. In their first phase, SpiceHealth will make the testing available from the comfort of their home in Mumbai & Delhi NCR. They will also be conducting RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen tests for Kumbh Mela pilgrims. READ | Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

SpiceHealth has conducted more than a million RT-PCR tests since launching its first mobile lab in Delhi in November 2020. They operate multiple testing labs in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Haridwar & a genome sequencing facility at Delhi’s IGI airport.

We are thrilled to announce that our online bookings for RT-PCR testing are now officially live! Visit our website https://t.co/ytiS4R1VnH now! pic.twitter.com/pffL6F4uAx — SpiceHealth (@spice_health) March 11, 2021

Starting tomorrow, all SpiceJet passengers can pre-book a COVID-19 RT-PCR test with us for just â‚¹299! Not flying/ travelling with another airline? Pre-book a COVID-19 RT-PCR test for just â‚¹499! Visit one of our collection centers or request a home collection in Mumbai or Delhi. pic.twitter.com/43bEJm8QhR — SpiceHealth (@spice_health) March 10, 2021

SpiceHealth is proud to announce that we have successfully and safely conducted 1 Million tests! We are honoured that we joined the efforts to help our Nation and did our best! We've come so far and we still have a long way to go!#SpiceHealth pic.twitter.com/zSu9ALcoUE — SpiceHealth (@spice_health) March 3, 2021

COVID-19: India records 22,854 new cases, highest daily tally this year

India recorded its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year with 22,854 new infections, taking the total tally to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country last recorded such an increase in daily cases 76 days ago on December 25 when it registered 23,067 infections in a day.

The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total active cases have increased to 1,89,226 which now comprises 1.68 per cent of the total infections.

(With PTI inputs)