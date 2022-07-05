SpiceJet Aircraft's Windshield Cracks Mid-air During Kandla-Mumbai Flight; Lands Safely

In a second security-related incident for SpiceJet on July 5, a Kandla-Mumbai flight landed safely in Mumbai after an outer pane of a windshield developed cracks mid-air. Notably, the screws were found loose, which may have caused the cracks. Earlier in the day, in another incident, the SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flight had to land in Karachi after its fuel indicator malfunctioned. The Air-fleet of SpiceJet has suffered seven technical malfunctions in the last seventeen days.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.”

DGCA orders probe into Delhi-Dubai flight malfunction

The SG-011 Delhi-Dubai flight, with 150 passengers on board, made an emergency landing in Karachi on July 5 after its fuel indicator started malfunctioning. Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the incident.

"On July 5, 2022, M/s SpiceJet B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXG while operating flight SG-011, Delhi - Dubai, the crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from the left tank. They carried out a relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept on decreasing. PIC decided to divert the aircraft to Karachi (KHI). Aircraft diverted in coordination with ATC and landed safely at KHI," said DGCA.

The flight was at a height of 5000 feet when it was diverted to Karachi. The conversation between the flight pilot and Karachi ATC accessed by ANI showed the pilot had asked for a precautionary landing after a suspected fuel leakage in the aircraft.

DGCA investigating all seven incidents in SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days

A senior DGCA official informed that all the seven incidents of technical malfunctions in the SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days are being looked into. "We are concerned over passengers' safety and a team has been formed to investigate all the incidents thoroughly and submit the report at the earliest," he said.

The airline came second in the 'Monthly flight cancellations' report of DGCA in the month of May. On June 19, two separate SpiceJet flights reported incidents of malfunction. While in the first incident, the flight caught fire after a bird hit; in the second incident, cabin pressure could not be built up as the flight gained altitude.

