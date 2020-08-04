SpiceJet Announces Domestic Flight Tickets For Rs. 899; DGCA Asks Airline To Stop Sale

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that the airline started. This comes after SpiceJet had announced a five-day "1 1 offer sale" on its domestic network. The airline was offering one-way base fares starting as low as ₹899, excluding taxes.

The release said that customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of ₹2,000 per booking. However, as per senior officials of the regulator, the aviation regulator has asked SpiceJet to stop the sale. It pointed out the government-imposed fare limits.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration.

Domestic Flight Operations Continue To Soar

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that domestic operations continue to soar post-COVID-19 lockdown. His comments came seventy-two days the domestic flight operations resumed. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister provided data of the departures, arrivals, total movements, footfalls at airports, and the number of flyers as of August 3.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

(with inputs from agencies)