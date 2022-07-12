SpiceJet Faces Another Case Of Technical Malfunction; Ninth Such Incident In 24 Days

Just days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet airline in connection to its degradation of flight safety margins, the air carrier has now witnessed another such incident. The DGCA informed that another Spicejet aircraft on Monday, July 11, suffered a technical malfunction as its nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. The technical problem was witnessed in the Mangalore-Dubai SpiceJet flight, the DGCA said.

Notably, this is at least the ninth incident of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft in less than a month.

"Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK operated flight Mangalore-Dubai on July 11. Post landing during the walk-around inspection, the Engg observed the nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. The engineer grounded the aircraft. A recovery aircraft has ferried from BOM to DXB," informed the DGCA.

"SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed on Monday after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned," Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials added.

SpiceJet is under heavy scrutiny after encountering several glitches in recent weeks, which has prompted the DGCA to issue a show-cause notice. In the last 24 days, SpiceJet aircraft has faced around nine incidents of safety issues that range from a cracked windshield to smoke in the cabin. One such incident was on July 5, when one of the company's planes, which was bound for Chongqing in China from Kolkata, was forced to return after a glitch in weather radar.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet

On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Spicejet over the purported degradation of safety margins in its flights. DGCA asked why should action not be taken against SpiceJet, highlighting that several incidents of malfunctioning have been reported in the last several days.

In a response to DGCA, the air carrier responded, "We'll be responding within a specified time period & are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew. We are an IATA-IOSA-certified airline. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe."

"SpiceJet successfully completed audit program for recertification in Oct 2021. We've been regularly audited by DGCA. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with applicable regulations of DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject," the air carrier added.