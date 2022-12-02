SpiceJet Flight From Jeddah To Kozhikode Makes Emergency Landing At Kochi Airport

A SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the Kochi airport on Friday. Taken off from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Kozhikode, the flight made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in the evening following a hydraulic failure.

A CIAL spokesperson confirmed, "An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi. A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours. The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation.''

Thereafter, CIAL MD S Suhas, in a statement said, "The airport had fully geared up for facing the extreme emergency situation. The alerting structure was activated in full. As the aircrafted landed safely, runway was handed over for normal operations after due inspection."

SpiceJet issues statement

On Twitter, SpiceJet issued a statement, explaining in detail what really transpired. "After take-off from Jeddah, ATC informed the pilots that Tyre pieces were found on the runway. During further flight, a caution light illuminated.The pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out to verify whether landing gear lever was down and locked. Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally," the company said in the statement.