SpiceJet Flight Mishap: Aircraft Crew To Resume Duties Only After Probe, Confirms Official

In a move of caution, SpiceJet said that the cabin and cockpit crew of the aircraft that faced turbulence while landing will not be placed on aircraft duties until the probe is complete, ANI reported. On May 2, a SpiceJet flight enroute Mumbai-Durgapur faced turbulence while landing at the Durgapur Airport in West Bengal.

In a recent development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated it has constituted a team to probe the turbulence on the flight, a DGCA official said. SpiceJet in a statement said that the seatbelt sign was on when the aircraft experienced turbulence and several announcements were also made for the passengers to remain seated.

"DGCA has ordered a probe into the turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1. A team has been formed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest," said a DGCA official, who also added the probe team has reached Kolkata and will meet the passengers and inspect the aircraft. They will also interact with the SpiceJet crew for their statement and if anything is found in violation of the safety norms. ''The DGCA will take strict action," the official further said.

MoCA Jyotiraditya Scindia reacts to the turbulence incident

Terming the incident as 'unfortunate', Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness. He further added that more details will be shared as the investigation gets over. "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness," said Scindia in a tweet.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also in another statement said that overall 11 passengers were injured from the cabin baggage falling on them leading to injuries on their heads, however, eight of the injured have been discharged after hospitalisation. "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far. SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured."

Image: PTI