SpiceJet Issues Statement On DGCA Order Restricting Operations; Says Flights Not Impacted

SpiceJet issued its response after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, ordered the airline company to operate just 50% of its approved flights for the next eight weeks. The decision was made taking into account the increased number of safety malfunctions during SpiceJet flights in the last few weeks. In its response, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the company is "in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator".

"Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations", the spokesperson further said. The spokesperson also assured SpiceJet's passengers and partners that the DGCA's decision will not impact its operations and the flights will operate as per the schedule without any cancellation.

We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations: SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/aI0oNyocGD — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order: SpiceJet — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

"DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator", the statement further read.

DGCA cracks down on SpiceJet

The DGCA earlier today, issued an interim order underscoring the airline company's "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions". The order followed a show cause notice which was sent to SpiceJet on July 5 after several issues which made the planes either return to their departing location or landing at the destination with "degraded safety margins".

"Financial assessments carried out by DGCA in September 2021, have revealed that M/s SpiceJet is operating on cash carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs", the interim order read.

In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections & reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order: DGCA pic.twitter.com/nkeN4dVCBz — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

It further mentioned that an "increase in the number of departures beyond 50 % of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity".

Notably, this decision comes just a day after Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said that the DGCA did not find any major safety violations after conducting 53 spot checks on 48 SpiceJet aircraft between July 9 and July 13.