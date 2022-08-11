Last Updated:

SpiceJet On Video Of Man Smoking In Plane: 'He Was Put On No-flying List For 15 Days'

SpiceJet, on Thursday, said that the video was shot on January 20 on a flight that was bound to New Delhi from Dubai earlier this year.

SpiceJet, on Thursday, issued a statement over a viral video that showed one of its passengers lighting a cigarette during the boarding process. The airline company revealed that the video was shot on January 20 this year on a flight that was bound to New Delhi from Dubai. "The said passenger and his co-passenger shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew was occupied with completing the onboarding procedure", SpiceJet's spokesperson said as per ANI

The spokesperson further revealed that the matter had been investigated thoroughly in January itself when the company came across the video on January 24. SpiceJet has also filed a complaint with Udyog Vihar PS in Gurugram, the spokesperson said.

The controversy arose when a video surfaced recently showing a passenger who was lighting a cigarette while lying down in the seats. Identified as Balvinder Kataria, he first shared the video on his social media handles. Speaking to ANI, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, however, revealed that the videos have been deleted from his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022", SpiceJet's statement read. 

There will be no tolerance: Aviation Minister takes cognizance 

On Wednesday, Uttarkhand MLA Umesh Kumar tweeted the video of the passenger and highlighted the flaw in security. He even tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet and wrote, "This is the state of security at airports in this country. Amit Shah Ji this person is openly flouting the law of the country. What a mistake this feat in security is.".

Responding to his tweet, Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the investigation is on and no tolerance will be shown toward such behaviour. "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour", Scindia tweeted. 

