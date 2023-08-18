SpiceJet Pilot's Poetic Independence Day Announcement Fills Internet With Pride | Watch

In a world where plane rides are associated with monotony and routine, however, one in a blue moon, these rides can turn out exciting and interesting for the commuters. Breaking the mould of monotonous flights, a SpiceJet pilot, who had previously gone viral for his unique flight announcements onboard, has again taken the internet by storm with his powerful poetry on the occasion of Independence Day.

Filling hearts with pride and patriotism, Captain Mohit Teotia, in a poetic manner, spoke about the grit and courage shown by Indian freedom fighters. Commemorating India's 77th Independence Day, Captain Teotia shared a video of his impactful poetic expression on his Instagram handle.

"Angrez aaye the banana hume ghulam, lutne ye desh, sone ki chidiya tha jiska nam. Aur ahankar me kiye inhone Jallianwala Bagh jaise kayi sharamnak kaam, par badle me unke humne aisa bithaya system ki bhaagte dikhe insaan (The British came here to enslave us, to conduct lootings at the place known as the Golden Sparrow. And in their arrogance, they carried out shameful acts like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but in return, we gave a befitting reply to the British system)," Captain Mohit Teotia said in the announcement.

In the video, which has been making rounds on the internet, Captain Mohit Teotia spoke about how India has come a long way in these 76 years while making a reference to the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission. He ended his poetic announcement by urging all Indians to remain united and harbour love and peace among themselves.

The SpiceJet pilot shared the video with the caption, “Happy Independence Day. We still have a long way to go but let’s celebrate what we have achieved. Vande Mataram."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 40 lakh views and over 6 lakh likes leaving social media users impressed. While some users flooded the comment section with applauding emoticons, others praised his poetry skills.

One user wrote, ''I was on this flight too!! Sir, it was a great experience flying with you.''

Another commented, ''Lucky are those who fly with you. Lots of best wishes to you. Keep writing, keep flying, achieve all your dreams.''