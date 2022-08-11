SpiceJet Plane Bound For Jabalpur From Mumbai Reports Water Leakage; Passengers Furious

In another incident of safety negligence from SpiceJet, water was reported dripping inside the plane which took off from Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on August 11. According to Republic's sources, the plane in question was SpiceJet's flight number SG 3003 which faced the issue of water leakage from near the air conditioner vents overhead.

One of the passengers even made a video of the incident and the travellers expressed strong displeasure over the poor service of the airline. They are even demanding strict action against the company which is in the headlines every other day for its security lapses and unplanned landings. Earlier on August 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered three SpiceJet planes after their lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) asked the aviation regulator for it.

Notably, the recent incident marks the 10th one surrounding SpiceJet in six weeks. The previous incident was reported on July 28 when a plane headed to Kandla in Gujarat from Mumbai after a caution alert lit up. Taking strict action over these incidents, the DGCA recently ordered the airline company to operate not more than 50% of its flights for eight weeks to ensure "safe and reliable transport service".

SpiceJet's recent controversy

SpiceJet is currently embroiled in another controversy regarding the safety of passengers after a video of a man smoking a cigarette inside the plane surfaced. Named Balvinder Kataria, the person is a fitness influencer from Haryana and was flying in from Dubai to Delhi when the video was shot on January 20 this year.

The video was shared by Uttarakhand MLA Umesh Kumar on Twitter, who also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote, "This is the state of security at airports in this country. Amit Shah Ji, this person is openly flouting the law of the country. What a mistake this feat in security is".

After the video went viral on social media, SpiceJet issued a statement wherein it claimed that the investigation into the matter was completed in January itself and that the passenger was put on the no-fly list for 15 days. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that the investigation is on and that no tolerance would be shown in such hazardous cases.