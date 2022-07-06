SpiceJet Responds To DGCA's Show-cause Notice; Asserts 'committed To Ensuring Safety'

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet airline in connection to its degradation of safety margins inside the flights, the air carrier on Wednesday responded that it will send a reply within a specified time period, further mentioning that are committed to ensuring a safe operation.

In a response to DGCA, the air carrier responded, "We'll be responding within a specified time period & are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew. We are an IATA-IOSA-certified airline. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe."

"SpiceJet successfully completed audit program for recertification in Oct 2021. We've been regularly audited by DGCA. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with applicable regulations of DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject," the air carrier added.

SpiceJet is under heavy scrutiny after encountering several glitches in recent weeks, which has prompted the DGCA to issue a show-cause notice. In the last 18 days, SpiceJet aircraft has faced eight incidents of safety issues that range from a cracked windshield to smoke in the cabin.

One such incident was on Tuesday, July 5, when one of the company's planes, which was bound for Chongqing in China from Kolkata, was forced to return after a glitch in weather radar. With trouble mounting for the company, let us take a look at the major incidents that transpired so far.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet

Earlier, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Spicejet over the purported degradation of safety margins in its flights. DGCA has asked as to why should action not be taken against SpiceJet, highlighting that several incidents of malfunctioning have been reported in the last 18 days.