SpiceJet's Delhi-Leh Flight Returns Midway Due To Bad Weather; Passengers Stage Protest

A SpiceJet flight that took off from Delhi for Leh on Saturday, September 17, was diverted to Punjab's Amritsar and then returned to the national capital "without informing" the passengers onboard.

According to the airline spokesperson's statement, the SpiceJet SG 123 aircraft returned to Delhi as the "weather was not conducive" for operations at Leh. "On 17 September 2022 flight SG 123 from Delhi to Leh was diverted to Amritsar due to bad weather. As the weather was not conducive for operations at Leh the flight was diverted back to Delhi from Amritsar," SpiceJet's spokesperson said. The firm also noted that all the passengers of SG 123 will be accommodated on SG 9123 which was scheduled to depart on Sunday at around 06:10 AM.

Adding further the statement said, "The passengers will be accommodated on SG 9123 scheduled to depart at 6:10 am on 18th September. No medical emergency or medical issue was reported for this flight." However, the passengers claimed they were not informed about the changes in the flight schedule. Angered by the delay, the passengers staged a protest outside the aircraft at the Delhi airport. As the passengers were required to wait at the Delhi airport for the next flight scheduled on Sunday, they also demanded food and lodging.