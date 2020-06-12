Spike In COVID-19 Cases Continues In Assam, Fear Of Community Spread Grips State

As the number of positive cases continues to surge in Assam, fear of community spread of COVID-19 has gripped the State. As on June 12, there are over 100 containment zones in the State of which 36 are in Guwahati.

The State has been witnessing a sharp spike following the arrival of migrants back home from other parts of the country. While most of the cases are being reported from the quarantine centers, there are also cases being reported without any travel history, particularly in Guwahati.

READ | Assam CM Reacts To Sonu Sood Airlifting 180 To Silchar, Actor Has Heartwarming Reply

The cases, without travel history, have now caused panic in the State, with the health department to cautioning on chances of community spread, asking the people to strictly adhere to the guidelines. In one such case of suspected community spread, a lady who works as a maid in a particular locality of the city has been tested positive after she went to the hospital complaining of a toothache. She doesn't have any travel history. Similarly, three employees of a medical store have been tested positive, they too don't have any travel history.

READ | Centre Forms 3-member Inquiry Committee To Probe Circumstances Leading To Assam Fire

The increasing number of containment zones have almost brought many businesses back to 'lockdown' phase in the city. Most of the containment zones in the city happen to be usually busy business areas.

Even though the number of discharged patients are now gearing up to surpass the number of active cases in the State, it will still take a considerable period of time to flatten the curve. The State government had earlier made an appeal to the people residing outside the State not to come back home, after June 10 as the State machinery needs to focus on the floods that might hit the State badly anytime. However, people have paid less heed to it as regularly over 2000 people are arriving to the State by air, whereas a thousand others are arriving by train.

Meanwhile, so far, seven doctors have been tested positive in the State. All of them were involved in treating Covid-19 patients.

READ | Assam: 467 MT Crude Output Lost On Oil India's Well Fire Tragedy Day

READ | Assam CM Orders High-level Probe Into OIL Well Blaze, Fire On Periphery Put Out