'Spike In COVID-19 Cases Expected In Assam, State Is Prepared': Health Min Himanta Sarma

On Monday, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases is expected, adding that the state is prepared for it. The Health Minister attributed the expected spike to the incoming flights which are expected to bring 60,000 people. The state has reported 427 COVID-19 cases so far with 35 fresh cases being reported on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A spike in COVID-19 cases is expected and we are prepared for it. The current number of cases is not surprising because when 60,000 people come inside your state, then 300 cases is less than just half a per cent of that number. We are ready to deal with the spike in cases and we have to face it."

363 active COVID cases in Assam

Taking to Twitter, Sarma also informed that 57 patients have been discharged and at present there 363 active COVID cases in the northeastern state. Reflecting upon the commencement of domestic air travel, Sarma stated that eight flights will be reaching Guwahati on Monday, on the first day of resumption. "We are expecting 32 flights but eight flights are arriving at Guwahati airport today. Some of them landing with full passenger capacities," the Health Minister said.

Sarma also spoke about the measures to be taken to prevent COVID spread through the passengers arriving by flights. He informed that all landing passengers will be scanned at the airport and that people will go for home quarantine and institutional quarantine based on their screening results and the rules set by the Health Department. He added that people from Assam will be segregated and sent to their respective districts in buses. "People from other northeastern states can be taken to their own state Bhawan in Guwahati or to the state itself," he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Guwahati Airport Ramesh Kumar has stated that all passengers are following social distancing and adhering to the health guidelines. He added that screening of passengers is being done and health officials of the state government are also helping the airport authorities.