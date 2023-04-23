Spike In COVID Cases: Delhi Reports 1515 Fresh Coronavirus Infections In The Last 24 Hours

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the national capital on Saturday, April 22 logged 1,515 COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46%, according to data shared by the Health Department. India’s active caseload now stands at 67,806 while the number of total cases has reached 4,48,91,989.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,595 in the national capital. The Health Department informed that Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the six fatalities on Saturday. According to the data, out of 7,974 Covid beds in the city, 385 are occupied. Delhi on Thursday reported three fatalities and 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75. On Wednesday, Delhi reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 28.63. The national capital recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54.

India logs 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

India on April 23 recorded a rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03% and the weekly positivity rate was at 5.43%.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.