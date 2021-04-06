'Spike In COVID Cases Due To Weddings, Farmer Protests, Local Elections': Harsh Vardhan

Amid a surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a review meeting with Health Ministers of 11 states sharing how lapses and carelessness were causing a spike in the infections. Holding large gatherings including weddings, local body elections, and farmers' protest as a major cause of concern, the Health Minister urged states to follow their tested strategies to bring a stop to the rising infections.

"In last two months, the country witnessed a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. It is a matter of concern for us. After one year of experience, we have gained knowledge but with time there are some lapses. I believe everything is still under control. If we implement our strategy properly which we followed earlier, then the number of new cases will drop," he added. "All activities have been resumed. A casual approach emerged in society. Carelessness is a big factor," Harsh Vardhan stated. READ | India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

The Health Minister, however, added that despite the surge in the cases, India's recovery rate was 92.38 percent and the fatality rate was at 1.30 percent of the country. "This has come to our notice that the sudden increase in cases is largely or maybe event-driven including grand weddings, local body election, farmer's protest, etc.," he remarked.

Discussing state-wise data, the Health Minister called Chhattisgarh the worst-affected state with a positivity rate of 20 percent and a growth rate of 8 percent. "There has been 10 fold rise in cases. In Punjab, 80 percent UK variant cases found, which was confirmed by genome sequencing," he said.

India surpassed a grim landmark recording the highest number of new cases in the span of 24 hours on Monday with 1,03,558 new infections. On Tuesday, the number of new Coronavirus cases recorded was 96,982. On the vaccination front, more than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

