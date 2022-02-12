Last Updated:

'Spine Of Indian Business Cracks': Industry Leaders Mourn Demise Of Rahul Bajaj

Industry leaders paid tributes to veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj, who passed away due to illness on Saturday.

Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. After the news came out earlier today, people all over the country shared emotional posts about the late industrialist. Other industry leaders such as Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan also remembered him and talked about the legacy he left behind.

CEO of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt post thanking Rahul Bajaj for guiding him. He shared an image of Bajaj stating that he is 'grateful for Rahul Bhai, for allowing him to climb upon his large shoulders, counselling him, cheering him on, and encouraging him to take risks'. He further stated that Bajaj's footprint on the sands of Indian business will live on in perpetuity.

TVS Motor Company also shared their condolences. The firm shared an image of Rahul Bajaj with the statement of the Chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan who stated that Rahul Bajaj walked like a behemoth across the Indian industrial landscape and that he was one of the few people who helped to establish the Indian automobile industry. He further stated that Rahul was a major figure in industry organisations all around the world and he will be much missed.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the Executive Chairperson of Bitcoin Limited stated that she is heartbroken about the demise of the former Chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj. She further said that he was a dear, close friend who will be much missed. She also said that the country has lost a great son and nation builder.

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak also remembered the late Rahul Bajaj by stating that Rahul Bajaj was a fearless and confident individual and that he was a rare businessman who stood up to the establishment and said what needed to be said. He also stated that he was an Indian with a sense of pride and developed a world-class company. He further said that he feel privileged to have met him and that Mr Bajaj is going to be missed.

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises stated that Rahul Bajaj was a visionary, straight-talking, and well-respected for his values systems and that he was a close family friend. He further said that a period of history has come to an end. He also mentioned that Rajiv and Sanjiv, two of India's most accomplished sons, are left behind.

