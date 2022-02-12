'Spine Of Indian Business Cracks': Industry Leaders Mourn Demise Of Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. After the news came out earlier today, people all over the country shared emotional posts about the late industrialist. Other industry leaders such as Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan also remembered him and talked about the legacy he left behind.

CEO of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt post thanking Rahul Bajaj for guiding him. He shared an image of Bajaj stating that he is 'grateful for Rahul Bhai, for allowing him to climb upon his large shoulders, counselling him, cheering him on, and encouraging him to take risks'. He further stated that Bajaj's footprint on the sands of Indian business will live on in perpetuity.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished..

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TOemOPvsEL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2022

TVS Motor Company also shared their condolences. The firm shared an image of Rahul Bajaj with the statement of the Chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan who stated that Rahul Bajaj walked like a behemoth across the Indian industrial landscape and that he was one of the few people who helped to establish the Indian automobile industry. He further stated that Rahul was a major figure in industry organisations all around the world and he will be much missed.

“Rahul Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus. He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry.

Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world. He will be sorely missed.”

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company pic.twitter.com/HkbeQMHjiV — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) February 12, 2022

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the Executive Chairperson of Bitcoin Limited stated that she is heartbroken about the demise of the former Chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj. She further said that he was a dear, close friend who will be much missed. She also said that the country has lost a great son and nation builder.

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak also remembered the late Rahul Bajaj by stating that Rahul Bajaj was a fearless and confident individual and that he was a rare businessman who stood up to the establishment and said what needed to be said. He also stated that he was an Indian with a sense of pride and developed a world-class company. He further said that he feel privileged to have met him and that Mr Bajaj is going to be missed.

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises stated that Rahul Bajaj was a visionary, straight-talking, and well-respected for his values systems and that he was a close family friend. He further said that a period of history has come to an end. He also mentioned that Rajiv and Sanjiv, two of India's most accomplished sons, are left behind.

The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter