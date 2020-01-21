Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman On A Cot For 6km To A Hospital

In an act worthy of great appreciation, CRPF personnel helped a pregnant lady from a remote village reach a hospital so that she could deliver her baby and receive proper medical treatment. The Armymen carried the lady for six kilometres and ensured that she reached the hospital.

CRPF's efforts help pregnant woman reach hospital safe

The team of 85Bn Central Reserve Police Force was patrolling the jungles when they crossed Padeda, a village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. As a regular exercise, the team inquired about the well being of residents in the region.

The villagers who put faith in the troops on account of their regular visits told the Company Commander Sh Avinash Rai that a woman was apparently ill and was also expecting a baby. Wasting no time, the company Commander, along with his team consisting of first aid experts reached the house of the woman named Boodi.

The team learned there that the woman was about to deliver a baby and required immediate medical attention. Since the village was located in a remote region, no medical health centre was in the vicinity. Adding to the difficulty, no vehicle could reach the area due to a lack of roads. But, the team was not discouraged.

Instead, the CRPF team quickly lifted the lady on a cot (like a palanquin) and carried her on their shoulder for more than six kilometres. When they reached the road, they made arrangements for sending the lady to District hospital Bijapur in a vehicle.

This act of the CRPF team was appreciated by the locals strengthening their faith and confidence in the force.

