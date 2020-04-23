Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Terms It 'attack On Human Rights'

Slamming the attack on Republic Media network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Thursday, Art of Living Foundation head and Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has termed that the attack on Arnab is an attack 'not only on the 4th pillar of democracy but also on human rights'. Furthermore, he advised that this country thrives on the existence of differing voices. He called for condemning the attack on Arnab by one and all.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar condemns attack on Arnab

Differences of opinion must never lead to violence. A democratic country thrives on the existence of differing voices. This attack on Arnab is an attack not only on the 4th pillar of democracy but also on human rights. This should be condemned, in no uncertain terms,by one & all. — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) April 23, 2020

In the wee hours of 12:15 AM on Thursday Arnab and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, were attacked by bike-borne goons, mere 500 metres away from Arnab's residence as he was driving back from home. The masked goons blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles and abuse Arnab before being caught by Arnab's security guards. On being interrogated by Arnab's Mumbai police attache, the goons confessed to being Congress Youth Congress leaders - Prateek Kumar Shyam Sundar Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade.

This attack comes a day after Arnab question Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi's continued silence on the Palghar lynching of two Sadhus and their driver by a mob. the above-mentioned attackers have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police and an FIR has been registered. While Arnab has confirmed the attacker's identity as Youth Congress leaders, the police have not mentioned the same in the FIR. Several political leaders, journalists, celebrities have condemned the attack.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On Thursday night, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group and attacked - even a police vehicle from Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Kasa police have arrested 101 in connection to the case and a high-level probe has been initiated by the state Home Ministry.

