Sports Fraternity Extends Solidarity With Arnab Goswami, Demands 'immediate Release'

Extending solidarity with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, India's blind cricket team player Deepak Malik and President of Cricket Association of Blind GK Mahantesh have demanded Arnab's immediate release. Seeking justice from the judiciary of the country, Deepak Malik and GK Mahantesh, urged the Union Government to act against harsh treatment meted out to Arnab. International Chess Master Atunu Lahiri also joined the chorus and asserted that media should not be harassed for 'political reasons'.

"It is my sincere request that Arnab Goswami should be immediately released. I am personally saddened and disturbed by the way he has been treated. I request the courts and the government of India to provide justice to Arnab Goswami - the man who is always for the cause and for the country," said GK Mahantesh in a video message on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deepak Malik asserted, "The way media and democracy is being killed in this country, it will not be tolerated at all. I request the Indian Government and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the issue and address it."

As the nation continues to resound in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the petition #IndiaWithArnab has amassed more than 6 lakh signatories. People from all corners of the world have expressed solidarity with Arnab and continue to call out the Maharashtra Government's ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Apart from voicing their concern for Arnab through the petition, people across the country have also taken to the streets demanding his immediate release. From Guwahati to Jaipur and Lucknow to Mumbai, people have come together to protest against the Maharashtra Police's unjust arrest of Arnab. Protestors in Mumbai have also warned to gherao the Mantralaya, if Arnab is not released.

Bombay HC rejects Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

