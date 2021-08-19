Sports Min Anurag Thakur Mourns Om Nambiar's Demise; 'his Contribution Will Be Remembered'

India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday condoled the death of track legend PT Usha’s Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar who passed away at the age of 89. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Min Thakur wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Padma Shri OM Nambiar Ji who passed away today.” He added, “ [OM Nambiar Ji] He coached many prominent Indian athletes, including PT Usha. His contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered.”

Union Min Anurag Thakur condoles Om Nambiar's demsie

Born in Vadakara in Kozhikode district in Kerala, Om Nambiar served the Indian Air Force for 15 years and retired as a Sergeant in 1970. He trained legendary sprinter PT Usha, one of the best sports icon country produced who is renowned for several of her mind-blowing performances including the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, the US where she finished at fourth-place in 400m hurdles. She was both motivated and inspired to take up 400m hurdles by Nambiar who had faith that PT Usha had amazing chances of winning an Olympic medal.

Grieved and broken by her mentor and coach’s passing, PT Usha took to her Twitter handle to mourn the loss of coach Nambiar saying that the void can never be filled. “The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP,” she tweeted. Nambiar had also coached other legendary players including Shiney Wilson, who participated in four Olympics and won gold in the 800 meters at the 1985 Asian Championships. Nambiar also trained India’s acclaimed athlete Vandana Rao.

Diploma from NIS Patiala

The latter earned his diploma in coaching from NIS Patiala in 1968 and joined the Kerala Sports Council in 1971, according to olympics.com. While he held a position in the Kannur sports division, he spotted PT Usha at a prize distribution ceremony after she was shortlisted in the selection trials for the division held in Thiruvananthapuram. Lamenting his death, The Athletics Federation of India wrote on Twitter, “Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was the coach of @PTUshaOfficial RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1.”