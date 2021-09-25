Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Launches Cycle Rally As Part Of Fit India Movement In Leh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off a cycle rally in Leh's Kharoo on Saturday as a part of the Fit India Movement under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Ladakh police organised the event in collaboration with Ladakh Cycling Association to promote fitness in the country. While talking to the cyclists, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this Fit India campaign in 2019 to make people aware of health and fitness. Today, I am glad to see that people in Leh are ready with their cycles to participate in the rally, even though it is located at more than 11,000 ft height."

Thakur further thanked the Ladakh Police and the cycle Association for organising the event and wished luck to the participants. After inaugurating the cycling event, Anurag Thakur was seen cycling with the participants. He later tweeted after the rally, "Go for a run, jog or cycle! 11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh with the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning! Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App?" Thakur received a 'traditional welcome' from a team of Sports Authority of India (SAI) volunteers on his arrival in Kargil, after the cycle rally in Leh.

Similar events across the country

On Saturday, the “Fit India Freedom Run” was commenced in Mumbai, Maharashtra as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The event was held was at the Nehru Youth Centre at Mumbai University. Mukesh Sharma, the National President of ‘Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Bharat’, flagged off the event by showing a green flag to this run at J. P. Naik Bhavan, University of Mumbai. Dr Kavita Srivastava, Deputy Director of Nehru Youth Centre and Prakash Kumar Manure, State Director of Nehru Youth Centre were also present at the event.

The Indian Army organised a small event as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and was conducted by Ranikhet Battalion of Congo Brigade on Nainital’s Flats ground. The event began with cultural programmes like folk dance by students, bhangra by soldiers along with motorcycle and bicycle stunts. Several fitness activities were organised including rowing, kayaking and sailing.

