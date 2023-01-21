Sports Ministry Suspends All WFI Ops; Asks Federation To Cancel Gonda Tournament

The Union Sports Ministry has asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to suspend all its operations. The Ministry has decided to appoint an oversight committee to probe allegations made by India's top wrestlers against the governing body of the sport. The Ministry has also asked WFI to cancel the ongoing ranking tournament in Gonda and refund the entry fee charged to participants.

The Sports Ministry's decision comes following two marathon meetings with wrestlers on their concerns and complaints about WFI. Anurag Thakur, the Union Sports Minister, announced in a midnight press conference Saturday, that the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would have to step aside until the oversight panel finishes its investigation. The oversight panel is expected to complete its probe within four weeks.

Earlier in the day, the Sports Ministry also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar before issuing a press release that stated that they were suspending all of the operations of the wrestling federation until further notice. The press release stated,