Sports Ministry Suspends WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar To Ensure Smooth Probe

The Union Sports Ministry has suspended Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This major decision comes a day after WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan was asked to step aside.

Vinod Tomar believes wrestlers' allegations are 'baseless'

Earlier in the day, Vinod Tomar had defended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh calling the allegations against him 'baseless.' While speaking to ANI, Tomar said, "The allegations are baseless. It has been 3-4 days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven't produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years and I never came across any such incident or allegation."

Tomar added that the WFI chief had only stepped aside till the investigation was completed and made it clear that he had not resigned. "He has stepped aside from his post till the ongoing investigation against him concludes. He hasn't resigned but has distanced himself from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, pending the probe," added Tomar.

As for the protest that lasted three days, the wrestlers called it off after they received assurances from the Sports Ministry that their grievances against the WFI and its president would be addressed. An investigation is ongoing against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the wrestlers made some shocking allegations against him, including that of sexual harassment.