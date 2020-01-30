SP's Abu Azmi Rubbishes Son's 'will Build Babri Masjid If Uddhav Goes To Ayodhya' Remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi distanced himself from his son, Farhan's 'Babri Mosque' comment on Thursday. In a conversation with Republic TV, Abu Azmi said that his son's statement was his personal capacity. Further exuded his support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, saying the government led by Shiv Sena should last for 'not 5 but 15 years'. Farhan Azmi, in a provocative statement aimed towards Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, said that along with SP MLAs, he would build the Babri mosque if the Shiv Sena chief visits Ayodhya on March 7.

Abu Azmi said, "Farhan Azmi is not related to Samajwadi Party at all. This is his individual statement, I distance myself from this. Uddhav Thackeray kicked BJP after being allies for 30 years, we welcome him. I would request NCP-Congress that Uddhav Thackeray's government should be run for 15 years, not just 5 years. The Supreme Court has given permission to build a temple in Ayodhya, the issue is over. If Farhan Azmi has given a statement, it is his individual position."

Farhan Azmi's 'Babri Masjid remark'

This remark assumes significance in the context of disgruntlement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. Azmi contended that this move had terrified the minorities and secular Hindus. Moreover, he reminded Shiv Sena that it had formed the government only with the support of NCP and Congress. Additionally, Abu Azmi and the Shiv Sena have had heated run-ins in the past.

Farhan Azmi said, "You can perceive this as a threat or whatever you want to. Very humbly, I am announcing that if Uddhav Thackerayji being the Chief Minister of the state is saying that he will go to Ayodhya on March 7, I will also go with him. I will tell my father to come as well. If Thackeray decides to go to Ayodhya, I want to appeal to all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs to march on foot towards Ayodhya. But there will be a condition- they will construct Ram Mandir, we will construct Babri Masjid." He added, "Why is this issue being brought to the fore now? You took votes in the name of Modi and now you are running the government with NCP and Congress. We condemn this. You are scaring the Muslims, minorities, Dalits, secular Hindus.”

Initially, Uddhav Thackeray has declared his intention of visiting Ayodhya on November 24, 2019, after the favourable Supreme Court verdict. However, he postponed his visit due to government formation talks in the state. Recently, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut revealed that the Maharashtra CM would visit Ayodhya on March 7. The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties.

