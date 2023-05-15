Spurious Liquor Deaths: CM Stalin Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Deceased

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 15 announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh rupees for the families of people who lost their lives in the spurious liquor deaths in the state. Notably, according to the latest information, 12 people have died in two separate spurious liquor-related incidents in Chengalpattu & Villupuram. The police have so far registered 57 cases and arrested 9 people who sold spurious liquor and Gutkha.

“Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported in Chengalpattu & Villupuram districts. In the Villupuram dist, 6 were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting, eye irritation, and giddiness. 4 of them died during treatment. 2 are in the Intensive Care Unit. In connection with the incident, one accused Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor has been seized,” said N Kannan, IG, North Zone on May 14.

Police trying to get at source of tragedy

Police sources link the origin of the illicit liquor to a 25-year-old Amaran. The drink he sold to the victims was a cocktail of methanol, and chemicals water, and sold it as arrack, a distilled alcoholic drink.

Police are trying to trace the source of this drink and are conducting an investigation whereas others who had been falling sick after consuming the drink have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Two more incidents of Liquor deaths surface

In the north zone of Tamil Nadu on May 13, two separate incidents of Liquor deaths were reported, however, no evidence was found showing a connection between the two incidents. Yet the police are investigating the matter. "Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported, one in Chengalpattu district and another one in Villupuram district. In Ekkiyarkuppam village under Villupuram district near Marakkanam, yesterday (May 13) six persons were hospitalised with complaints of eye irritation, vomiting and giddiness," the police official said.

A man viz. Amaran was arrested informed the IG, "In connection with the incident, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor has also been seized from his possession. It has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it," further revealing the beginning of the illicit Liquor death instances, IG Kannan said, "In the morning, one case was reported from Chithamur of Chengalpattu district where two persons of a family died. While another person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Initially, we thought this could be a suicide attempt because of a family dispute but after watching their symptom we suspected it to be a spurious liquor incident," following the incident an alert was sounded in the area following which two more were admitted to the hospital.