Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Recommended By DCGI; 'Single Shot Highly Effective': Sources

Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Friday, February 4 recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik-V and Sputnik Light are different with respect to their dosage. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier given a nod to Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light to conduct phase III trials in India. The trials were aimed at analysing the immune response generated by the vaccine in Indians, and the vaccine’s efficacy.

Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommends Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot #COVID19 vaccine: Sources

Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine is capable of generating high immunogenicity among the people in a single shot, the Russian-based Pharma company said. Research published by the medical journal The Lancet stated that the jab showed 78.6-83.7% efficacy against COVID-19, which is significantly better than the other two-shot vaccines. A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting was also held about the recommendation for the trial conditions based on the efficacy of the vaccine, which was later evaluated on the 42nd, 90th, and 180th day after the second dose was administered.

One-shot Sputnik Light has been found to be highly effective vaccine when used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster. Findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow had earlier shown that Sputnik Light vaccine when administered standalone has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of the Coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination.

The vaccine is 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60. There is also a 94% reduction in the overall hospitalisation from the severe COVID-19 infection. Sputnik Light can be combined with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino, and acts as an effective universal booster shot. Data also demonstrated high safety profile of using Sputnik Light in combinations with all other vaccines with no serious adverse events. It was found safe despite the mix & match approach with five vaccines involved.

