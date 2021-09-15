Sputnik Light: Single-dose COVID Vaccine Approved By DCGI For Phase III Trials

Further boosting India’s ongoing vaccination programme, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine Sputnik light to conduct phase III is bridging trials in India. The trials will further verify the immune response generated by the vaccine in Indians, as generated by the vaccine in Russia.

The development comes in the light of the research that observed that Sputnik’s single-dose vaccine is capable of generating high immunogenicity among the people in a single shot. The research was published by the medical journal The Lancet, which showed 78.6-83.7 per cent efficacy against COVID-19, which is significantly better than the other two-shot vaccines.

A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting held on August 5 had recommended the trial condition based on the efficacy of the vaccine also to be evaluated on the 42nd, 90th and 180th day after the second dose was administered.

As per a statement from Dr Reddy's, The DCGI has given approval to conduct phase bridging 3 trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik Light. The Sputnik Light is made from the first part of the two dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which comprises two components - recominant adenovirus 26 or Ad26, or adenovirus 5, or Ad 5.

Two months ago, the DCGI had rejected the trials of Sputnik-Light on Indians, saying that it did not find any scientific rationale to conduct phase 3 trials of Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V are being administered to adults in India, however, the emergency use authorisation has been granted to Moderna vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s --Jansen Vaccine & Zydus Cadilla’s ZyCov-D.

COVID-19 cases in India have gone down in last 80 days

Meanwhile, the country reported 27,176 new COVID-19 cases as per the report on Wednesday bringing the overall number of cases to 3,33,16,755. The death toll rose to 4,43,497 with 284 new deaths. With this, the country has now gone 80 days without recording more than 50,000 daily instances. After recording a downfall in the number of fresh cases, the numbers in the last tally went slightly high. Currently there are 3,51,087, active cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.62%.

